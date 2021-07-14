CNO Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.