Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings. Coherent reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherent.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR stock opened at $256.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.49. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.