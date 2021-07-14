Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Update

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 292,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,041. Cohn Robbins has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $8,153,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $7,373,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth about $4,597,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $3,752,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 635.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 376,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

