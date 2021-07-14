Cohu, Inc. (NYSE:COHU) Director Andrew M. Caggia Sells 4,850 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NYSE:COHU) Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $171,108.00.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

