CoinPoker (CHP) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $3,729.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00050584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00846517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005441 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

