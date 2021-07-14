Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 159,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,597. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47.

