Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $713.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.