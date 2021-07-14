Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFRUY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.01. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.