Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

ELP opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. Research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

