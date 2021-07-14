Comparing Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) & Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

94.6% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43

Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 84.18%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs.

Profitability

This table compares Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and Vital Farms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.50 $8.80 million $0.27 69.52

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. The company sells its products to retail partners and distributors in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, farm and feed stores, e-commerce retailers, military outlets, hardware stores, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.