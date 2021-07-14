Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Gap Up to $25.20

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $25.84. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.