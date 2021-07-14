Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Update

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 341,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

CODI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 5,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.90 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.