Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGEN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Compugen stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 916,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,020. Compugen has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $484.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Compugen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Compugen by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

