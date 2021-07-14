Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. 105,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,763. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $623.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

