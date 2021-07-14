Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.
In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
