Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

