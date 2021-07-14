Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,730,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,095. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.