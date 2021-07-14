Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.43.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.59. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

