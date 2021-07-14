Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $25.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 247,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.