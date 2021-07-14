Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.59.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

