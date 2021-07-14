Contrasting Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) & CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41% CollPlant Biotechnologies 29.71% 113.95% 56.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -2.81 CollPlant Biotechnologies $6.14 million 17.74 -$5.77 million ($0.84) -22.87

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CollPlant Biotechnologies. CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.35%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants that are used for the regeneration of breast tissue; injectable implants to promote breast tissue regeneration; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds. It has a co-development agreement with 3D Systems Corporation for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures in combination with an implant. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

