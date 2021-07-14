Contrasting Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Silvergate Capital and Equity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71 Equity Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus price target of $121.29, suggesting a potential upside of 23.43%. Given Silvergate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Equity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $98.77 million 25.21 $26.04 million $1.36 72.25 Equity Bancshares $181.58 million 2.33 -$74.97 million $1.82 16.20

Silvergate Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital 32.67% 8.81% 0.75% Equity Bancshares -34.31% 8.19% 0.85%

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Equity Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 51 full-service branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

