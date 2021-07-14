Contrasting Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) & PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67% Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 4.00% 10.94% 7.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 0 0 1 0 3.00

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 80.61%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical $10.83 billion 0.23 $93.47 million $0.84 27.48

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical beats PureCycle Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products. The Synthetic Fibers segment produces polyesters, acrylic fibers, and carbon fibers that are primarily used in the textile and apparel industries. The Resins and Plastics segment produces polyester chips that are used to produce polyester fibers, coating, and containers; polyethylene resins and plastics, which are used to produce insulated cables and mulching films, as well as molded products, such as housewares and toys; and polypropylene resins that are used for films and sheets, as well as molded products, such as housewares, toys, consumer electronics, and automobile parts; and PVA granules. The Intermediate Petrochemicals segment produces p-xylene, benzene, and ethylene oxide, which are used as raw materials in the production of other petrochemicals, resins, plastics, and synthetic fibers. The Petroleum Products segment operates crude oil refinery facilities used to produce refined gasoline, fuel, diesel oil, heavy oil, and liquefied petroleum gas. The Trading of Petrochemical Products segment is involved in the import and export of petrochemical products. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

