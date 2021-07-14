Contrasting Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) & MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.54%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $60.06, suggesting a potential downside of 0.42%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Stitch Fix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.40 $7.02 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 3.77 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -91.38

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.