CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $224,540.00. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.65.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

