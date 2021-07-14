Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 43.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 82,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 133.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 203,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

