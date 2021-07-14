Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

