Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

