Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 51.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.