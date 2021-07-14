Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $278.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $194.76 and a 12 month high of $280.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

