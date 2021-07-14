Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 209 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $662.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $582.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $669.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

