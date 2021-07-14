Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sessa Capital IM L.P.

Sessa Capital IM L.P. lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825,976 shares during the period. Corteva makes up approximately 7.6% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sessa Capital IM L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Corteva worth $196,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. 70,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.