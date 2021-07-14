Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,719,000 after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $1,996,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

