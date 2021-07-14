COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.85.

COSCO SHIPPING shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

