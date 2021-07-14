Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Covestro in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21.

Get Covestro alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COVTY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.4705 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.