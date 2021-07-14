Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $25.80 on Monday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.