Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.
Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $25.80 on Monday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06.
In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
