Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.71% from the company’s current price.

INDI stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.17. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

