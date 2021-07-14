Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE BAP opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.82. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

