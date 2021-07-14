Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN stock opened at $577.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.