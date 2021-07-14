Credit Agricole S A Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,394 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.84.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $485.68 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $491.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

