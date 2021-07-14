Credit Agricole S A Purchases 1,545 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Clorox by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 76,339 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Clorox by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

CLX stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.76. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.