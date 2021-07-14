Credit Agricole S A Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,860 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 33,480 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

