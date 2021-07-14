Credit Agricole S A Sells 9,591 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,447 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,079.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $16,904,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

