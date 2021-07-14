Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 110.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 68,113 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

