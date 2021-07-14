Credit Suisse AG Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

