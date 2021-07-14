Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $596,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American States Water by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWR opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

