Credit Suisse AG Purchases 19,704 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Hawaiian worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 855,306 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $3,117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 152,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.41.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.