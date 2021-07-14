Credit Suisse AG Sells 33,082 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 850,936 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $39,492,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEL opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AEL. increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

