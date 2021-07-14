CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $295.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.42.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $261.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.77. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,670 shares of company stock worth $41,533,229 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

