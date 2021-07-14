Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) Director Sells $632,390.34 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,426 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $632,390.34.
Shares of NYSE CYRX traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. 10,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,444. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $84.97.
Cryoport Company Profile
