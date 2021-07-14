CryptEx (CRX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,185.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $11,185.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $16.89 or 0.00051458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,718.06 or 0.99689651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007034 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

